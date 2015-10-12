Mastodon to headline Bloodstock 2016

Mastodon are the first headliners to be confirmed for next year’s Bloodstock festival.

The Saturday night main slot will mark the band’s debut at the Derbyshire event.

Frontman Troy Sanders says: “Since day one, nobody has embraced Mastodon better than the UK. Thank you for inviting us to our first festival headlining slot at Bloodstock 2016. We will not disappoint.”

It’s the first Mastodon show to be announced since the band had to cancel their summer dates. They’re joining the bill alongside the previously announced Venom and Behemoth.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.