Master of horror John Carpenter announces UK and European tour

John Carpenter has announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The master of horror has lined up the dates in support of his latest album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which was released in October last year via Sacred Bones.

The tour comes ahead of the release of the next instalment in the Halloween movie series, which will hit the silver screen in October.

Carpenter provides the soundtrack and also served as the executive producer on the film. It’s the first title that he’s been involved with in the series since 1982’s Halloween III.

Carpenter released a video for Christine last year, which he described as “electronica for a killer car” and added: “Most of the soundtrack for Christine was 1950’s rock’n’roll, with a main title appearance of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ Bad To The Bone. I filled in where necessary.”

Find a full list of his tour dates below, which also includes an appearance at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween.

John Carpenter 2018 tour dates

Oct 10: Amsterdam Tivolivredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Oct 13: Barcelona Auditorium Sitges, Spain

Oct 14: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Oct 16: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 18: Newcastle Tyne Theatre, UK

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: Los Angeles Palladium, CA