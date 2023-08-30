Marshall’s new Motif II ANC earbuds are primed and ready to rock

Marshall have lifted the lid on their brand new Motif II ANC in-ear headphones which have improved noise cancelling over the original earbuds and a better battery life.

The second generation Motif II ANC deliver six hours of music from a full charge with ANC enabled and nine hours without - and that can be increased to 30 hours of ANC playback (43 hours without) via the charger - that’s 10 hours more than the 2021 Motif model. If you're in a rush, a quick 15-minute charge will give you an hour’s worth of sounds.

The Motif II ANC also come equipped with Bluetooth LE - tech that Marshall report provides a greater streaming range and better audio sync. The earbuds have also been made from 70% recycled plastic, and that includes water bottles, used electronics and light covers from cars.

The Marshall Motif II ANC earbuds will be available from September 12 priced at $199.99/£179.99 and they’re available to pre-order direct from the official Marshall website right now.

In 2022, Marshall celebrated their 60th anniversary by launching a limited edition diamond jubilee edition of the Motif ANC earbuds and earlier this year released their new stackable portable Middleton Bluetooth speaker.

