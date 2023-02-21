Stack 'em high: Marshall Middleton lets you link multiple speakers for the “heaviest portable sound"

By Scott Munro
published

Marshall’s new portable Middleton Bluetooth speaker is now available, with the audio icons letting you stack multiple units to create a wall of massive sound

Marshall Middleton stack
(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall have introduced the latest model to their ever-growing Marshall speakers range in the shape of the portable Marshall Middleton.

The Bluetooth speaker is bigger than the audio giant’s hugely popular Emberton, with the new model boasting 20+ hours of battery life from a full charge.

Marshall say: “Carry the heaviest portable sound in your hand. Middleton utilises True Stereophonic - a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound to deliver the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam.

“The Middleton is equally at home in the festival mud or your polished sideboard thanks to its iconic, yet durable, design. With a rugged IP67 dust and water resistant build, a bit of rain and dirt won’t get under its skin.”

Marshall also say fully charging the unit takes four and a half hours with the company also touting the Middleton’s massive Stack Mode.

They say: “Connect the Middleton to as many other Middleton speakers as you like and amplify the sound with a multi-speaker Stack session. Stack them up or spread them out for a colossal sound that fits whatever space you’re in. 

"Whether you’re filling the room with music or taking the party outside, Middleton brings a sound as big as your imagination.

The Marshall Middleton is available now in a Black And Brass colour variation for $299.99/£269.99 (opens in new tab).

Marshall Middleton

(Image credit: Marshall)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. After initially joining our news desk in the summer of 2014, he moved to the e-commerce team full-time in 2020. He maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott grew up listening to rock and prog, cutting his teeth on bands such as Marillion and Magnum before his focus shifted to alternative and post-punk in the late 80s. His favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Drab Majesty, but he also still has a deep love of Rush.