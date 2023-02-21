Stack 'em high: Marshall Middleton lets you link multiple speakers for the “heaviest portable sound"

Marshall have introduced the latest model to their ever-growing Marshall speakers range in the shape of the portable Marshall Middleton.

The Bluetooth speaker is bigger than the audio giant’s hugely popular Emberton, with the new model boasting 20+ hours of battery life from a full charge.

Marshall say: “Carry the heaviest portable sound in your hand. Middleton utilises True Stereophonic - a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound to deliver the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam.

“The Middleton is equally at home in the festival mud or your polished sideboard thanks to its iconic, yet durable, design. With a rugged IP67 dust and water resistant build, a bit of rain and dirt won’t get under its skin.”

Marshall also say fully charging the unit takes four and a half hours with the company also touting the Middleton’s massive Stack Mode.

They say: “Connect the Middleton to as many other Middleton speakers as you like and amplify the sound with a multi-speaker Stack session. Stack them up or spread them out for a colossal sound that fits whatever space you’re in.

"Whether you’re filling the room with music or taking the party outside, Middleton brings a sound as big as your imagination.

The Marshall Middleton is available now in a Black And Brass colour variation for $299.99/£269.99 (opens in new tab).

