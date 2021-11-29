Marshall's Cyber Monday deals on speakers and headphones are blowing our minds

As the big Cyber Monday music deals continue to flood it, we noticed that Marshall are continuing to keep the bargains going on several of their range of speakers and headphones over on their official website.
Favourites like the Marshall Major IV headphones are on sale in both the US and UK, so you can grab a pair of these excellent cans for $99.99 in the US - that's down from the RRP of $149, while on the UK site, the same headphones are down from £129.99 to £79.99.
Check out some of the other Marshall Cyber Monday deals below.
US deals
Marshall Emberton: Was
$169.99, now $129.99
The Emberton is Marshall's smallest ever speaker, but don't be fooled by its diminutive size - this wireless speaker packs an audio punch that some bigger speakers would be proud of. It's available in Black and also Black and Brass.
Marshall Acton II: Was
$279.99, now $199.99
The compact and stylish Marshall Acton II is down to under $200 which is a great price for what is an excellent Bluetooth speaker. Turn it up!
Marshall Stanmore II: Was
$379.99, now $249.99
The Marshall Stanmore II is a bit of a beast when it comes to rocking your favourite tracks. It not only sounds great but also looks the business as it resembles a scaled down stage cab.
Marshall Major IV: Were
$149.99, now $99.99
We're big fans of the Marshall Major IV headphones here at Louder, and for less than 100 bucks, this is a sweet sounding deal.
UK deals
Marshall Emberton: Was
£149.99, now £99.99
The Marshall Emberton is the perfect speaker for popping into a bag when heading off to a friend's party or if you're hitting the road for a much needed holiday. This is a neat offer.
Marshall Stanmore II: Was
£329.99, now £199.99
The Marshall Stanmore II is a speaker that's sure to turn heads thanks to its classic looks. Thankfully, it sounds just as good and this is a great price to get onboard.
Marshall Major IV: Was
£129.99, now £79.99
A cracking set of cans, the Marshall Major IV headphones are worth considering if you like listening to music on the go as they offer 80 hours of wireless play time.
Marshall Minor II: Was
£119.99, now £59
Want to hit the gym but still show off your love for all things Marshall? Then the Minor II have your back. Comfortable and offering 12 hours of music on a single charge, these are a nice set of earbuds.
