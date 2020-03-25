Marshall unveil the latest super stylish addition to their speaker family

Marshall have today unveiled the newest member of their speaker family: The Uxbridge Voice. The super stylish speaker gives you all the excellent sound you’d expect from Marshall, but it also has full Amazon Alexa support.

The Uxbridge Voice speaker is neat and portable, boasting a look which is instantly recognisable thanks to the iconic Marshall logo on the front of the unit.

But it’s not all about looks, with the speaker featuring an impressive range of sound – and with Amazon Alexa built in, you can use hands-free technology to crank up the volume for when you want to rock out, or calm things right down when you want to chill out with your favourite artist.

The Uxbridge Voice speaker can also hook up with Amazon Echo and Airplay 2-enabled devices meaning you can carry the sound throughout your house.

The unit will officially launch on April 8 and will retail for £170 (€199) and it’s available to pre-order right now.

And with all of us finding ourselves indoors far more than normal, it’s a great time to treat you and your family to something special.

