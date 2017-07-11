Mars Hollow return as Life After Mars

Mars Hollow have ended their five-year hiatus and have announced that they’re now called Life After Mars.

Along with a new name, Life After Mars have revealed their new-look lineup which features vocalist and guitarist John Baker, bassist Don Schiff, keyboardist Lisa LaRue and drummer Emily Dolan Davies.

They are aiming to release their first material since the 2012 track So Far Away in the summer of 2018, with Baker explaining the change of name.

He says: “As Life After Mars is the newly reformed incarnation of Mars Hollow, the best way to explain it is Mars Hollow – The Next Generation.

“I think of this as good timing. A perfect time to rethink your mindset and have a new jumping off point.

“At one time, walking on the moon or landing on Mars was the future. Everyone wondered if there was life on Mars and now they are talking about colonisation of Mars. Truly, the future is Life After Mars.”

Mars Hollow released their self-titled debut album in 2010 and followed that with 2011’s World In Front of Me, which was co-produced by Baker and Billy Sherwood.

Further progress on the new album will be revealed in due course.

