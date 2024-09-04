Marko Hietala shares video for the darkly gothic new single Frankenstein's Wife

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has shared a video for his brand new single, the dark gothic rocker Frankenstein's Wife.

The new song tells the tale of the titular scientist's desperate attempt to reanimate the love of his life.

"I like to write my romance mixed with insanity and splatter," laughs Hietala. "What it tells about me is anyone’s guess, but it sure is a classic combo for legends. Hope you like the song too!"



"Production-wise 'Frank' includes some personal favourite moments catching the vibe of the great Alice Cooper albums Trash and Hey Stoopid," adds guitarist and producer Tuomas Wäinölä. "I love that theatrical arena rock sound with broad tempos, big guitar riffs and synths and some gang backing vocals."

Hietala and his band mates (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards, Anssi Nykänen - drums) are currently working on new material for their next album. The so far title-less album is going down the same direction as the previous: hard-prog with some groovy metal and rock, with depth and melody. Hietala announced his withdrawal from the public eye and departure from Nightwish in January 2021.

Hietala starts a European tour with former bandmate Tarja later this month. You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

MARKO HIETALA - Frankenstein's Wife (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Sep 8: GER Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt

Sep 9: GER Bremen Aladin Music Hall

Sep 10: GER Saarbrücken Garage

Sep 12: GER Leipzig Hellraiser

Sep 13: GER Hamburg Grünspan

Sep 14: GER Herford Kulturwerk

Sep 16: NED Groningen De Oosterpoor

Sep 17: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda)

Sep 18: GER Bochum Matrix

Sep 20: GER Ulm Roxy

Sep 21: GER Obertraubling Eventhall Airport

Sep 23: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Sep 24: GER München Backstage

Sep 25: SWI Pratteln Z7

Get tickets.

