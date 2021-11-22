Marilyn Manson’s lawyers may seek ‘global mediation’ to settle rape and sexual assault charges

A defence lawyer representing Marilyn Manson has suggested that the singer may seek to have "global" settlement talks with the woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse, human trafficking and more. More than a dozen women have levelled allegations of abuse against the singer, real name Brian Warner, with four filing legal claims in UD courtrooms.

Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, a former girlfriend of the singer, filed her suit in April, alleging that Manson physically, sexually, psychological, and emotionally abused her on multiple occasions, and raped her “in or around May 2011.” Another ex-girlfriend, American model/actress Ashley Morgan Smithline, is accusing the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, while Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters claims that Manson subjected her to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.” Another woman who has chosen to remain anonymous and is referred to in court documents simply as Jane Doe, says she was raped by the singer who later made death threats against her.

When the charges were originally filed, a spokesman for Manson said that that the singer "vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone,” But, speaking in a Los Angeles court room on November 19, Manson’s lawyer Stephen D. Rothschild revealed that his client would be open to settlement discussions with the Jane Doe ex-girlfriend.

“There are other cases that are somewhat related,” Rothschild added, “and so as things progress, we may decide that it’s best to have a global mediation. I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon, but it is in the cards.”

LA County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian set a trial date of October 3, 2022 for the case.




