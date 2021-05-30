Marilyn Manson accused of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

An ex-girlfriend of Marilyn Manson filed a lawsuit against the singer on Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court. In the suit, the woman, known as "Jane Doe", alleges that Manson raped and physically abused her during their relationship.

The suit states that the woman, who allegedly met Manson at a pre-Grammy party in 2011, has chosen to remain anonymous because she "has very reasonable fears" for her safety.

The suite alleges: "Defendant lured plaintiff, a musician, into what was, at first, a consensual romantic relationship. A short time later, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse."

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson showed Doe a video depicting a fan being abused after a Marilyn Manson show at the Hollywood Bowl in 1996. In the video, called Groupie, the fan is allegedly forced to drink urine, is threatened with a gun, and may have been pistol-whipped.

TMZ reports that a source close to Manson has said that the video shown to the woman was a scripted performance that was never officially released.

Earlier this month, Marilyn Manson’s ex-assistant Ashley Walters became the second woman to file a lawsuit against the singer for alleged sexual assault. And in April, actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson – real name Brian Warner – for rape, sexual battery and human trafficking. Several other women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, have accused the singer of abuse.

Manson denies all accusations made against him.

Last week, police in New Hampshire issued an arrest warrant for Manson relating to a 2019 incident where the singer is alleged to have spat on a female videographer during a gig at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.