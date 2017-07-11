Marilyn Manson posts emotional tribute to father

Marilyn Manson has posted an emotional tribute to his father on Instagram

The shock rocker broke the news that Hugh Warner had died over the weekend by posting an picture of the two of them together on Instagram.

Manson says: “Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner. He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world.

“Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

Manson, who previously announced a five-date UK tour for December, has also just revealed further shows across North America which will take place in September and October.

He’s also been confirmed for this year’s Knotfest which will take place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California, on Sunday, November 5.

Find a full list of Manson’s live dates below.

In May, Manson said the follow-up to to 2015’s The Pale Emperor would now be titled Heaven Upside Down, although no release date has been announced.

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

