Marilyn Manson dropped by label in wake of Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his US record label following accusations of abuse by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

In a statement, Loma Vista Recordings said: “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Wood, who dated Manson for several years in the late 00s, has publicly accused Manson of abusing her during their relationship.

The Westworld actor alleged that she was “groomed” as a teenager by Manson, before he “horrifically abused’ and “brainwashed” her.

Wood said in an Instagram post: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood’s post prompted at least four other women to share similar allegations against Manson.

Louder and Metal Hammer have contacted Manson’s representatives for comment.