Marillion's Fugazi celebrated on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

We're celebrating Marillion's second album Fugazi on the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale today. The same day as the lavish new box set for the band's 1984 album is released.

If any record was the definition of the old adage “the difficult second album”, then surely Fugazi is it. You know the score: years to write your first album, mere months to better it with the second. And yet it also remains a massively rewarding listen and one that has really grown into its own in the ensuing 37 years, to the point where it was a no-brainer to feature Mark Wilkinson’s excellent artwork on the cover this issue. Dave Everley digs deep to bring you a proper look behind the scenes at how things didn’t end up totally ‘fugazi’ after all.

The issue also comes in a bag and features Marillion and Genesis art prints (subscribers and UK newsstand only) as well as a Prog Collection Vol. 2 eBook (details of how to download are in the magazine).

Also in Prog 123...

Steve Hackett - the guitarist turns up the volume on his new album, Surrender Of Silence.

Roger Chapman - he fronted Family from 1966 to 1973, and again from 2013. He also scored a huge hit with Mike Oldfield. Here Chappo looks back over a career of more highs than lows.

NMB - it’s still a double album, but no concept this time from the recently rebranded Neal Morse Band.

Caravan - founder members Pye Hastings and Dave Sinclair discuss the band's new career-spanning box set.

Leprous - Leprous mainman Einar Solberg opens up about the band’s latest album, Aphelion.

Robby Steinhardt - we pay tribute to the late Kansas violinist, who died in July.

Jack Hues - Wang Chung man Hues discusses current record, 20:20 Electro-Acoustic Works.

Amanda Lehmann - the sometime Steve Hackett guitarist finally releases her solo debut.

Auri - the Nightwish side-project returns with album number two.

Three Colours Dark - Former Karnataka bandmates take a proggier turn with their second release.

blanket - The Blackpool post-rockers side-step the ”difficult second album” with ease.

Twelve Foot Ninja - we find out about the Aussie prog metallers’ new album, graphic novel and book.

The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost - the amazing story of a car crash, some lost demos and great new music.

Sel Balamir - the Amplifier mainman discusses his upcoming solo album, Swell, and what the future holds for the day job.

Dead Can Dance - long songs and medieval instruments, sampled by Steven Wilson, label mates with the Cocteau Twins, it's Dead Can Dance's time to fall under The Outer Limits' spotlight.

Andy Tillison - the Tillitson Reingold Taranti man tells us about a prog world full of Yes, VdGG and, er, the Spice Girls!

Plus album reviews from Yes, Genesis, Steve Hackett, Van der Graaf Generator, Marillion, Barclay James Harvest, Public Service Broadcasting, Peter Hammill& Isildurs Bane, Hawkwind, Katatonia, Sel Balamir, Al Stewart, Faust, Pond, Enslaved, Hawklords, MONO, Anette Olzon, The Omnific, Clive Nolan, Between The Buried & Me, Dec Burke and

loads more…

And music from Sel Balamir, Cyan, Three Colours Dark, The Paradox Twin and more on the free CD

