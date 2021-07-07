Marillion announce deluxe edition of Fugazi

UK prog rockers Marillion will release new 3CD/Blu-ray and 4 album Deluxe Editions of their acclaimed second studio album, 1984's Fugazi.

Released in March 1984, Fugazi was certified Gold and reached number 5 in the UK album charts. The album spawned two singles, Assassing and Punch & Judy, which reached #22 and #29 on the UK singles charts respectively.

Fugazi will be celebrated in two versions; as a 4LP boxset and as a 3CD/Blu-ray book, and will be released on September 10. The music will also be available digitally via streaming platforms the same day.

Fugazi was the first Marillion album to feature Ian Mosley on drums and percussion, who replaced Mick Pointer after the highly successful Script For A Jester’s Tear. It also featured Fish, Steve Rothery, Pete Trewavas and Mark Kelly.

Both sets open with brand-new 2021 remixed stereo versions by Andy Bradfield and Avril Mackintosh, who also remixed the deluxe editions of Script For A Jester’s Tear and Clutching At Straws. They also include a show from The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada recorded in 1984. The performance includes fan favourites from both Fugazi and their debut album Script For A Jester’s Tear in the form of tracks such as Jigsaw, Incubus, He Knows You Know, Chelsea Monday and much more. It also features a performance of the B-side Charting The Single.

The Blu-ray features 96k/24-bit versions of both the new Fugazi stereo remix and the Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada concert and contains a 5.1 surround sound version of the new 2021 stereo remix of Fugazi.

The Blu-ray also contains a compelling look at the fascinating story behind Fugazi in a new documentary, entitled The Performance Has Just Begun, which features all the band members talking about how the album came to fruition. This is followed by the band giving an insightful track-by-track commentary of the album, as well as the music video of Assassing with both the original and remix audio.

(Image credit: PLG UK Catalog)

Marillion: Fugazi Deluxe Edition

4LP Boxset:

LP1: Fugazi (2021 Stereo Remix)

Side 1

1. Assassing (7:01)

2. Punch And Judy (3:22)

3. Jigsaw (6.49)

4. Emerald Lies (5:08)

Side 2

1. She Chameleon (6:53)

2. Incubus (8:30)

3. Fugazi (8:02)

LP2: Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, 20th June 1984 (Part 1)

Side 3

1. Assassing (7:28)

2. Punch And Judy (4:03)

3. Jigsaw (6.34)

Side 4

1. Script For A Jester's Tear (9:00)

2. Chelsea Monday (8:15)

LP3: Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, 20th June 1984 (Part 2)

Side 5

1. Emerald Lies (5:21)

2. Cinderella Search (5:47)

3. Incubus (9.00)

Side 6

1. Charting the Single (7:02)

2. He Knows You Know (5:56)

LP4: Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, 20th June 1984 (Part 3)

Side 7

1. Fugazi (9:11)

2. Forgotten Sons (11:03)

Side 8

1. Garden Party (6.35)

2. Market Square Heroes (10:46)

3CD + Blu-ray

CD1: Stereo Album 2021 Remix

1. Assassing (7:01)

2. Punch And Judy (3:22)

3. Jigsaw (6.49)

4. Emerald Lies (5:08)

5. She Chameleon (6:53)

6. Incubus (8:30)

7. Fugazi (8:02)

CD2: Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, 20th June 1984 (Part 1)

1. Assassing (7:28)

2. Punch And Judy (4:03)

3. Jigsaw (6.34)

4. Script For A Jester's Tear (9:00)

5. Chelsea Monday (8:15)

6. Emerald Lies (5:21)

7. Cinderella Search (5:47)

8. Incubus (9.00)

CD3: Live at The Spectrum, Montreal, Canada, 20th June 1984 (Part 2)

1. Charting the Single (7:02)

2. He Knows You Know (5:56)

3. Fugazi (9:11)

4. Forgotten Sons (11:03)

5. Garden Party (6.35)

6. Market Square Heroes (10:46)

Blu-ray

Audio

Fugazi 2021 Stereo Remix

(96/24 Stereo LPCM / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 / 96/24 5.1 LPCM)

Assassing

Punch & Judy

Jigsaw

Emerald Lies

She Chameleon

Incubus

Fugazi

Live in Montreal 1984

(96/24 Stereo LPCM)

Assassing

Punch & Judy

Jigsaw

Script for a Jester’s Tear

Chelsea Monday

Emerald Lies

Cinderella Search

Incubus

Charting the Single

He Knows You Know

Fugazi

Forgotten Sons

Garden Party

Market Square Heroes

Extra Tracks

(48/16 Stereo LPCM)

Cinderella Search (Extended Single)

Assassing (Alternate Mix)

Three Boats Down From The Candy

Punch & Judy (Demo)

She Chameleon (Demo)

Emerald Lies (Demo)

Incubus (Demo)

Video

The Performance Has Just Begun - The Story of Fugazi

The Story of the Songs - Track by Track

Assassing Promo Video

Fugazi Live - Hear We Go - Swiss TV 1984

Backstage Interview / Assassing / Punch & Judy / Jigsaw / Cinderella Search / Incubus / Garden Party / Market Square Heroes