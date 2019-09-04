Marillion share trailer and pack shots for Afraid Of Sunlight reissue

Earlier this week, Marillion detailed the deluxe edition of their 1995 album Afraid Of Sunlight.
It’ll be released on November 1 as a 4CD/Blu-ray set and as a 5LP box set, with both featuring a new version of the album that was remixed this year by Michael Hunter.
The CD/Blu-ray set also includes the original mix by the album's original producer Dave Meegan.
Marillion have now shared a trailer for the reissue, along with expanded pack shots which can be found below.
The Afraid Of Sunlight deluxe edition will also include a live recording of Marillion’s set from Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena from September 29, 1995, while the Blu-ray will feature various mixes of the album, along with a new documentary featuring interviews with the band.
Nine bonus tracks from the 1999 remastered version of the record will be included on the Blu-ray, plus an additional 17 previously unreleased tracks, along with the promo video for Beautiful.
Marillion are gearing up for their UK tour which will take place in November.
Marillion will reissue their 1995 album Afraid of Sunlight in November. The new edition features a 2019 album mix, along with live cuts, demos, studio outtakes and more.
Disc 1 (2019 Michael Hunter Remix)
1. Gazpacho
2. Cannibal Surf Babe
3. Beautiful
4. Afraid of Sunrise
5. Out Of This World
6. Afraid Of Sunlight
7. Beyond You
8. King
Disc 2: Dave Meegan Original 1995 Album Mix
1. Gazpacho
2. Cannibal Surf Babe
3. Beautiful
4. Afraid of Sunrise
5. Out Of This World
6. Afraid Of Sunlight
7. Beyond You
8. King
Disc 3: Live At Ahoy, Sep 29, 1995 - 2019 Michael Hunter Remix
1. Intro (Skater’s Waltz)
2. Incommunicado
3. Hooks In You
4. Gazpacho
5. Icon
6. Beautiful
7. Hotel Hobbies
8. White Russian
9. Easter
10. Mad
11. The Opium Den
12. Hard As Love
13. The Hollow Man
Disc 4: Live At Ahoy, Sep 29, 1995 - 2019 Michael Hunter Remix
1. Kayleigh
2. Lavender
3. Afraid Of Sunlight
4. Cannibal Surf Babe
5. Cover My Eyes (Pain And Heaven)
6. Slainte Mhath
7. King
8. Splintering Heart
9. No One Can
10. The Great Escape
11. The Uninvited Guest
12. Garden Party
Blu-ray
1. Icon
2. Live Forever
3. Second Chance (Beautiful)
4. Beyond You (Demo)
5. Cannibal Surf Babe
6. Out Of This World
7. Bass Frenzy
8. Mirages
9. Afraid Of Sunlight (Acoustic)
10. Ascending Synth Groove
11. Velvet Lawn
12. Building Guitar
13. Band Of Gold
14. Gazpacho (Early Version)
15. Surfer Bass
16. Cannibal Surf (Early Version)
17. Beautiful (Early Version)
18. KD Lang
19. Out Of This World (Early Version)
20. Afraid Of Sunlight (Early Version)
21. Beyond You (Early Version)
22. Crunchy Guitar Idea
23. Deep Purple Vibe
24. Watery Guitar
25. King (Early Version)
26. Happy Accidents
48/24 LPCM Stereo Remix
48/24 DTS 5.1 Mix
48/24 LPCM 5.1 Mix
Afraid Of Sunlight documentary
Beautiful video