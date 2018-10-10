Marillion announce 2019 orchestral UK tour

Marillion have announced a UK tour which will take place in 2019.

The band will play a total of 13 shows, kicking off at Liverpool’s Philharmonic on November 1 and wrapping up with two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19.

Like their landmark performance at the Albert Hall in 2017, which was documented in the live release All One Tonight, Marillion will be joined once again on select tracks by the In Praise Of Folly String Quartet, along with Sam Morris on French horn and Emma Halnan on flute.

The shows will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of frontman Steve Hogarth joining the band.

The vocalist says: “Has it really been 30 years? Steve Rothery tells me it’s his 40th anniversary, so it’s a double celebration! It’s amazing to be in this position after all this time.

"We’ve added this wonderful six-piece to the band for the entire tour. They’re brilliant players, good friends, and the chemistry we have together has already spoken for itself.

"I thought we’d never beat that night at the Royal Albert Hall, but there’s going to be two nights and two different RAH setlists this time, so let’s see what we, and our legendary fans, can do.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 19.

Marillion With Friends From The Orchestra 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 01: Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 03: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nov 04: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 07: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 09: Bath The Forum

Nov 10: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 12: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 13: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 15: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 16: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 18: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 19: London Royal Albert Hall