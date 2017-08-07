Damian Wilson releases remix of 2016 track Impossible

Damian Wilson has shared a special version of his track Impossible.

The original version appeared on the former Threshold frontman’s Built For Fighting album, which was released in September 2016. The new version has been remixed by producer Dave Bascombe and can be listened to below.

Wilson says: “To have Dave work on the track was just brilliant. As a long-time admirer of his work with Depeche Mode, Placebo and Tears For Fears, I knew he would bring that extra magic to the song.”

Impossible is now available to stream and purchase and along with the remixed version, Wilson has also released a cover of Depeche Mode’s Somebody. The song originally appeared on the band’s 1984 album Some Great Reward.

In March this year, Wilson and Threshold parted ways in what the vocalist described as not a “mutual decision.” The band said they had wanted to “start a new chapter without him” and brought back frontman Glynn Morgan.

While disappointed at his departure from the band, Wilson said: “I’m excited to hear Glynn Morgan sing the album. He will sound great – Richard West will make sure of that. He has a gravel I don’t have in my voice.”

Wilson has a number of live dates scheduled throughout the remainder of 2017, including shows with Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon Universe. Find further details below.

Aug 19: Tilford Weyfest Rustic Stage, SD

Sep 15: Tilburg Poppodium 013 (with Ayreon Universe)

Sep 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013 (with Ayreon Universe)

Sep 17: Tilburg Poppodium 013 (with Ayreon Universe)

Oct 07: Dusseldorf Pitcher, Germany

Oct 09: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

