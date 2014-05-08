Marillion list Christmas dates

Marillion have confirmed an eight-date Christmas tour including four UK shows.
The band hit the road on December 7 for their Pandamonium run, visiting Leamington, Glasgow, Manchester and London before heading to Europe.
Steve Hogarth and co last month confirmed plans to perform Anoraknophobia and Marbles in full at next year’s Marillion Weekender events. They recently launched their Brave Live DVD, which was recorded last year. They’re also accepting pre-orders for a new vinyl edition of 2012 album Sounds That Can’t Be Made.
Tour dates
Dec 07: Leamington Spa Assembly
Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC
Dec 10: Manchester Academy
Dec 11: London Forum
Dec 13: Venue TBC, France
Dec 15: Utrecht MusicCentrum
Dec 16: Eindhoven MusicCentrum
Dec 17: Venue TBC, Germany