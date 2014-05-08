Marillion list Christmas dates

Marillion have confirmed an eight-date Christmas tour including four UK shows.

The band hit the road on December 7 for their Pandamonium run, visiting Leamington, Glasgow, Manchester and London before heading to Europe.

Steve Hogarth and co last month confirmed plans to perform Anoraknophobia and Marbles in full at next year’s Marillion Weekender events. They recently launched their Brave Live DVD, which was recorded last year. They’re also accepting pre-orders for a new vinyl edition of 2012 album Sounds That Can’t Be Made.

Dec 07: Leamington Spa Assembly

Dec 08: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 10: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: London Forum

Dec 13: Venue TBC, France

Dec 15: Utrecht MusicCentrum

Dec 16: Eindhoven MusicCentrum

Dec 17: Venue TBC, Germany