Marillion celebrate ability to play without compromise

Marillion say being out of the mainstream gives them the freedom to write about anything they want – a luxury some other artists don’t enjoy.

They recently revealed the first track from their 18th album FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run) titled The New Kings.

The politically-charged song highlights “old systems of democracy have become overwhelmed and compromised by money and corporations.” And frontman Steve Hogarth reports he’s not constrained in what he can write about as he doesn’t have to make compromises in his music.

He tells Prog: “The other freedom of expression I have as a lyricist comes from being in this band. I know I can get away with being honest and it won’t terminate our career.

“For most artists that would be the end. Even bands like U2, there would be a limit to how much Bono could open his mouth politically without damaging their sales base. We’re not in that mainstream so we don’t even have to consider those compromises.

“Nobody in the band has ever come along to me and said, ‘Are you sure you want to say that?’ I’m quite surprised really.”

The singer previously said FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run) could be regarded as a landmark album in their long career. And guitarist Steve Rothery echoes those sentiments.

He says: “I do think there’s a consistency to this album which is unusual. There are only a handful of albums where I think we’ve made that happen, which for me are Afraid Of Sunlight, and probably Marbles and Sounds That Can’t Be Made.

“So this is really up there and at the same time, it has such a broad scope of power to it. Maybe this album is good because we took the time – although that doesn’t have to be the case, as Afraid Of Sunlight came together relatively quickly.”

He continues: “I honestly can’t think of any way we could improve that album, which for me is a rare thing to say. There’s no musical uncertainty on this new record, and there’s an embracing of what we are and what we do.”

The full interview with Marillion can be found in issue 69 of Prog magazine, which also includes The Pineapple Thief, Aisles, Russian Circles, and a look at 20 of the most obscure prog albums ever recorded.

Marillion FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run) tracklist

El Dorado (i) Long-Shadowed Sun El Dorado (ii) The Gold El Dorado (iii) Demolished Lives El Dorado (iv) F E A R El Dorado (v) The Grandchildren Of Apes Living in F E A R The Leavers (i) Wake Up In Music The Leavers (ii) The Remainers The Leavers (iii) Vapour Trails In The Sky The Leavers (iv) The Jumble Of Days The Leavers (v) One Tonight White Paper The New Kings (i) Fuck Everyone And Run The New Kings (ii) Russia’s Locked Doors The New Kings (iii) A Scary Sky The New Kings (iv) Why Is Nothing Ever True? The Leavers (vi) Tomorrow’s New Country

