New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

Marillion grace the cover of the new issue of Prog as we dissect the band’s epic new album FEAR. It’s a no-holds barred look at the state of the modern world and in coming to terms with the thorn-laden subject matter the band have unleashed what some people in the TeamRock office are calling their best album ever.

Also in Prog 69…

Barclay James Harvest - with the release of classic 70s albums Everyone Is Everybody Else and Gone To Earth, John Lees and Les Holroyd look back over the band’s 70s heyday.

The Pineapple Thief - in his most revealing interview ever, Bruce Soord contemplates the band’s achievements and the meaning of fame…

Russian Circles - The US post rockers explain the addition of a more prog-friendly melody to their sound.

Aisles - Chile’s premier prog rock act discuss their plans for world domination.

Obscure Prog - 20 of the rarest and most valusble prog rock records ever released. Are you sitting on a prog rock fortune?

Dream The Electric Sleep - The US prog rockers talk about how they got a Rush producer to work on their third album.

Wolverine - The Swedish prog metallers are back with their first new studio album for five years.

Ashley Hutchings - the man behind Fairport Convention and Steeleye Span looks back over an epic career and tells where he’s headed next.

Circuline - The Prog Award-nominated US band talk about album number two.

Wes Borland - The Limp Bizkit guitarist has released a prog solo album and he tells us all about it.

Buggles - How prog were they then? Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes reckon they had more than a few moments…

Andy Partridge - The XTC mainman mouths off in The Prog Interview…

Devin Townsend - The prog eccentric lifts the lid on his prog lifestyle…

Pus live and album reviews from Kansas, North Sea Radio Orchestra, Nosound, Frank Zappa, Spock’s Beard, Yes, Animals As Leaders and more…

And on the CD, new prog sounds from Nosound, Erik Norlander, Tilt, Twelve Foot Ninja and more…

You can subscribe to Prog from the brand new subs page here, or purchase this single issue from here…