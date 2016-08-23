Abel Ganz plan charity show for founder Hugh Carter

Abel Ganz are to host a charity show in support of the band’s founding member Hugh Carter under the banner The Prog Before Xmas.

He’s been diagnosed with lung cancer, with the band’s Denis Smith saying they want to help raise cash to help their friend who’se being receiving help from Maggie’s – an organisation which provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer, along with their family and friends.

Smith says: “Hugh has received a lot of support recently from cancer charity Maggie’s and so we thought we would try to do something for him and for them.

“The event promises to be quite unique as we have persuaded all members of original line up, including Alan Reed who of course left Abel Ganz for greater things when he joined Pallas, to reunite as a special one-off for this event and they will play one or two tunes from the first Abel Ganz album.”

The Prog Before Xmas will take place at Glasgow venue Drygate Brewing Co on December 17. Abel Ganz will be joined by Glasgow act Big Hogg and John Young from Lifesigns, who will perform a solo set on the night.

All proceeds from the night will be donated to Maggie’s.

Abel Ganz Live in Glasgow