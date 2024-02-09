Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas updates fans from hospital

Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas has sent fans a message from his hospital bed, where he is awaiting to undergo a "routine surgical procedure".

Yesterday we brought you the news that Nick Beggs would fill in for Trewavas on this his year's Cruise To The Edge floating festival next month.

Trewavas has sent fans an update on his condition via social media, saying "Hi Everyone, I just wanted to say how blown away I have been by all your messages of kindness and support and people posting get well or speedy recovery. I’m currently resting up in hospital awaiting my surgical procedure.

I feel pretty good about the whole situation as I have a great surgical team around me and a treatment plan in place.

In the long term, after rehab and recuperation I’m expecting to get back to writing with the band sooner rather than later and am confident that this will happen.

In the short term as you probably already know I will be missing the cruise. Although I’m absolutely gutted about this I would like to thank our good friend Nick Beggs for stepping in while I’m out of action. Nick as I’m sure you all know, is a great player and top chap. I hope you all enjoy the shows, I only wish I could be there to see them myself.

Once again a big thanks.

Pete."

This year's Cruise To The Edge sails from Florida on March 8 to 13, taking in Ocho Rios in Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Edison's Children, one of Trewavas's projects outside Marillion alongside Rick Armstrong and Eric Blackwood, also recently announced they were in the process of mixing a new studio album, a follow-up to 2019's fourth release The Disturbance Fields.