Marillion announce Nick Beggs to replace Pete Trewavas for Cruise To The Edge

Marillion have announced that Nick Beggs (Trifecta, The Mute Gods, Fish On Friday) will replace Pete Trewavas a this year's Cruise To The Edge, while Trewavas undergoes a "routine surgical procedure".

In a statement to fans, Marillion stated, "As we approach rehearsals for Cruise To The Edge we regret to announce that Pete Trewavas must undergo a routine surgical procedure which will leave him unable to fly to the US for some weeks.



We therefore have no option but to perform on CTTE without him.

Although his absence will be keenly felt by us all, we are confident that we have a major talent in his place providing the bass-playing duties in the form of Nick Beggs.

Pete will soon be fighting fit and back with Marillion, and in the meantime we hope you all join us in sending him our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery."

This year's Cruise To The Edge sails from Florida on March 8 to 13, taking in Ocho Rios in Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Beggs recently announced a new Trifecta album, alongside his bandmates Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman, would be released