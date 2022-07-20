Marillion announce deluxe version of Holidays In Eden

Marillion have announced that they will release a Deluxe Edition of their 1991 album Holidays in Eden through EMI on September 16.

Holidays In Eden will be available as a three CD and Blu-ray set and as a four-disc vinyl set. The album has been remixed by producer Stephen W. Tayler (Kate Bush, Van der Graaf Generator) and both version will feature a full concert from Hammersmith Odeon on 30th September 1991.

As well as 48/24 and 5.1 mixes of the album, the Blu-ray also contains Pain & Heaven, an 85 minute documentary on the making of Holidays..., the full Rockpalast live TV broadcast from Koln in 1991 (18 tracks), and the promotional videos for Cover My Eyes and No One Can and Dry Land along with b-sides and bonus tracks.

The first 4000 orders across both formats will also receive a hand signed A4 artwork print.

The band's 1989 debut with Steve Hogarth, Seasons End, remains the lone EMI era album yet ti be released in the Deluxe format, and that is scheduled or release in 2023.

Pre-order CD.

Pre-order vinyl.