Marillion announce Afraid Of Sunlight deluxe edition

Marillion have announced that they’ll release a deluxe edition of their 1995 album Afraid Of Sunlight.

The band’s eighth studio album was the follow-up to 1994’s Brave and featured a number of songs that have gone on to become fan favourites such as Beautiful, Out Of This World, King and the title track.

The band are giving little away about the deluxe edition, only revealing the striking artwork on their social media channels along with news that it’ll be available to pre-order from Monday (September 2).

Marillion are gearing up for their UK tour which will take place in November. They’ll be joined onstage once again by the In Praise Of Folly String Quartet, with the shows organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of frontman Steve Hogarth joining the band.

The vocalist said: “Has it really been 30 years? Steve Rothery tells me it’s his 40th anniversary, so it’s a double celebration! It’s amazing to be in this position after all this time.

"We’ve added this wonderful six-piece to the band for the entire tour. They’re brilliant players, good friends, and the chemistry we have together has already spoken for itself.”

The band will play a total of 13 dates, kicking off in Liverpool on November 1.

Marillion With Friends From The Orchestra 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 01: Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 03: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nov 04: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 07: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 09: Bath The Forum

Nov 10: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 12: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 13: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 15: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 16: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 18: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 19: London Royal Albert Hall