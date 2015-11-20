Mantra Vega album set for January

Mantra Vega, the project featuring former Mostly Autumn singer Heather Findlay and Dave Kerzner, will release their debut album The Illusion’s Reckoning on January 25.

It features guest appearances from Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, who plays the solo on the album’s title track.

Findlay says: “Having written and sung for this musical genius both in the past in Ayreon and working with him again recently for The Theater Equation, it made perfect sense to ask him to contribute a solo for the album, for which he has worked his usual spine chilling, other-worldly magic.

“We now have all mixes with only a few minor tweaks to go before completion.”

The lineup is completed by guitarists Chris Johnson and Dave Kilminster, bassist Stu Fletcher, drummer Alex Cromarty, vocalists Irene Jansen and Angela Gordon and Remko de Landmeter on Bansuri.

Album pre-sales begin on December 7 via the band’s website.