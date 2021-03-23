Mansur release hypnotic new video for Aurelius

Mansur have released a hypnotic new video for their song Aurelius. The song is taken from the band's debut album Karma which was released through Denovali Records in December

Mansur are a newly initiated project by Jason Kohnen (ex-The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble) joined by Dimitry El-De- merdashi (ex-Phurpa) and introducing Martina Horváth on vocals. The sound of Mansur navigates between the waters of musical fantasy and reality - it morphs and blends traditional instrumentation with modern day electronica.

"The lyrics and theme of the song Aurelius deal with conviction of staying true to oneself and not straying off the path, straying from one's principles," the bad explain. "Aurelius, as the title gives away, is a homage to the philosopher king Marcus Aurelius and the stoïc teachings. A tribute to virtue, character, ethics and a non-corruptible soul. Not only does the song Aurelius deal with these specific points, the album Karma also embraces these teachings as a guiding message throughout the songs."

Get Karma.