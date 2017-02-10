Mammothfest add more artists to 2017 bill

Mammothfest 2017 have added a number of artists to this year’s bill.

It was previously announced that Rotting Christ would be one of the headline acts at the UK festival, which will run from October 6-8 in Brighton. Norway’s Tjusder, Meta-stasis, Lagerstein, Bleed Again and OHHMS had also been confirmed.

Now organisers have revealed the next wave of artists who will take part in Mammothfest’s fifth year.

Hole In The Sky will return to the event, three years after their last Mammothfest appearance. Their frontman Rik Moskera lost his life to brain cancer – and the festival have honoured him by announcing the Rikstock Stage, which will be devoted to up-and-coming bands.

Joining them will be Heathen Deity, Necronautical, Kill All The Gentlemen, Materia, Synaptik, Gutteral Carnage, Negative Measures and Rotten Foxes.

Organisers say: “We are yet to announce our headliners on the Saturday or Sunday so we have huge announcements still to come but what makes Mammothfest so electric is not just the headliners, but the energy of our emerging bands too.”

See the tour poster below for all the names announced so far.

Tickets are available direct from the Mammothfest website, including day pass and VIP tickets.