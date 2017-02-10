As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis released from prison

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has been released from prison, according to reports.

He was jailed in 2014 for plotting to have his wife murdered and was sentenced to six years by Judge Carlos Armour in San Diego’s Superior Court.

But Alt Press report he was discharged on December 17, 2016, to the Division of Adult Parole Operations. They received confirmation of the news from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Lambesis was charged in 2013 after attempting to pay an undercover police officer $1000 to kill his estranged wife Meggan and had originally faced up to nine years behind bars.

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch discussed Lambesis’ release on The Eddie Trunk Show in an interview released on Thursday, where he described how the vocalist went “off the rails” after taking cocaine, heroin and steroids.

Lynch says: “He just got out of jail for attempting to kill his wife. There’s a guy who could argue Christianity beyond anybody I’ve ever spoken to in my life.

“Then he discovered cocaine, strippers, heroin, steroids – went completely off the rails, abandoned his family, his wife threatened to divorce him. He recently got out of jail and destroyed his band – they don’t have a pot to piss in, they’re all struggling.

“He’s out, he’s got a mega record deal, he’s got a book deal – everything is lined up for him. He’s going to skate through life. Everybody else is suffering.”

Lambesis’ former bandmates Jordan Mancino, Nick Hipa, Phil Sgrosso and Josh Gilbert have moved on to form Wovenwar, which is fronted by Shane Blay of Oh Sleeper fame.

Lambesis may have future with As I Lay Dying