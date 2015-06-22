Mallory Knox for biggest UK tour yet

Mallory Knox have announced their biggest-ever UK tour, which kicks off in September and includes 10 shows.

It follows the released of acclaimed album Asymmetry and a well-received set at this year’s Download festival.

Vocalist Mikey Chapman says: “We’ve been lucky enough to head overseas a lot this year – but we really cannot wait to get back to the UK. There really is no place like home!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on June 26 (Friday) via KiliLive.com. Support acts will be confirmed in due course. Mallory Knox are currently on the road in the US on the Vans Warped tour.

Sep 28: Glasgow ABC

Sep 19: Manchester Ritz

Sep 30: Cambridge Junction

Oct 02: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 03: Middlesbrough Empire

Oct 04: Cardiff Y Plas

Oct 06: Exeter Lemon Grove

Oct 07: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 08: Norwich UEA

Oct 09: London Roundhouse

Jun 23: Mesa Qual Run park, AZ

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amptiheater, NM

Jun 25: Oklahoma City Remington Park, OK

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Ampitheatre, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Tailgaters Festival Grounds FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilon, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Jones Beach Ampitheatre, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Darien Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Ampitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Ampitheater, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Ampitheater, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Ampitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Ampitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Ampitheater, WA

