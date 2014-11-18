Mallory Knox session: Shout At The Moon

Mikey Chapman and Sam Douglas of Mallory Knox joined us to perform an acoustic version of Shout At The Moon, their September single.

Originally taken from the album Asymmetry, Shout At The Moon is a song about the moments before drifting off to sleep. “You can’t really switch your brain off,” says singer Chapman, “and you’re thinking about something — whether it’s your deadline for tomorrow, or dreading going to work — but more specifically it’s about the time when there’s someone on your mind. It’s about that moment when you look up at the ceiling and feel a multitude of emotions.”

Mallory Knox are currently on tour.

19 Northampton Roadmenders 20 Bristol Academy 21 Oxford Academy 22 Birmingham Institute 24 Brighton Concorde II 25 Portsmouth Pyramid 26 London Camden Electric Ballroom 27 London Camden Electric Ballroom