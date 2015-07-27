Mallory Knox aim for 3rd record

Mallory Knox will begin work on their third album as soon as their current touring commitments are complete, says vocalist Mikey Chapman.

They’re currently on the Vans Warped trek across the US, to be followed by a run of UK dates. But after that they’ll set their sights on writing and recording the follow-up to last year’s Asymmetry.

Chapman tells MusicRemedy: “We’re really going to start pushing towards writing album number three.

“There’s nothing in the plotline as of yet – but we’re excited to get that ball rolling.”

He believes they’ll stick to their previous writing process. “It’s all about us, in a selfish kind of way. There’s never a time we’d write a song we didn’t like because other people like it.

“Luckily for us, people seem to really enjoy the stuff we seem to really enjoy.”

And Chapman expects bassist Sam Douglas to take a leading role once again. “Sam’s always conceptualising and coming up with ideas – little bits and bobs for songs. We put those pieces together and turn it into a Mallory song.”

The Vans Warped tour runs until August then the band’s UK dates commence in September.