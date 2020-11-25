Make huge savings on Sonos speakers and soundbars this Black Friday - Beam, Move, Sub, bundles and more

Readers in the US are in for a treat this Black Friday, with epic multi-room audio specialists Sonos offering hundreds of dollars of site-wide discounts on their best-known products. Not only that, but they’ve cleverly bundled together commonly used speakers so you can kit out your entire home with outstanding, premium sound for less than ever.

Many products on the Sonos site, from the portable Sonos Move, with its Bluetooth integration and long battery life (not to mention it’s one of our picks for the loudest Bluetooth speakers around), to the Sonos Beam – for our money, the best pound-for-pound soundbar in the price bracket – is being discounted this November, along with specialist bundles for rounding off that dream home-cinema system you’ve been planning.

Sonos Beam: Was $399, now $299, save $100

The Sonos Beam is, without doubt, one of the finest compact soundbars money can buy. Throw in its ability to connect with other Sonos speakers to create stereo sound, or simply fill your home with great sound, and you’ve got a pretty compelling deal this Black Friday - especially when there’s $100 off the list price at Sonos…View Deal

Sonos Move: Was $399, now $299, save $100

With the Sonos Move, the company finally added a much-needed degree of portability. On top of the usual high quality audio and smart integration, the Move also packs in a long-life battery and Bluetooth connectivity, so the music doesn’t need to stop when you move outside.View Deal

Sonos Sub: Was $699, now $599, save $100

While all Sonos speakers output bass that can bely their small size, sometimes you just need a bit more. The Sonos Sub is designed to integrate with any other speaker from the range, and provides that weighty, low-end hit which you can truly feel.View Deal

Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle: $598, now $498, save $100

Sonos speakers work better when they’re part of a wider system, and with the Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle you get the best of both worlds. The Sonos One, featuring crystal clear audio and smart integration, takes care of things indoors while the weatherproof Sonos Move ensures the party continues when you move outside. You need never be without your music again.View Deal

With the exception of the Sub, each product in the range has full smart assistant integration, so you can control them with your voice, while their unique tech means you can add as many speakers as you like to a system and control them all wirelessly.

It’s not often you see premium home audio gear being discounted like this, so this makes the perfect time to take advantage. Those late-night listening sessions, or family Christmas movie nights, will never sound as good.

