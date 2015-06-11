Maiden's Harris to tour with British Lion

Iron Maiden mainman Steve Harris has revealed a UK tour with his solo band British Lion.

They’ll hit the road at the end of July for a run of 22 dates, with The Raven Age supporting for most shows.

British Lion launched their self-titled album in 2012, featuring vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie plus drummer Simon Dawson. They last toured in the summer of 2014.

At the time Harris said: “”We all really love the vibe and intimacy of getting up close and personal with the crowd.”

Maiden put plans to launch their 16th studio album on hold earlier this year when frontman Bruce Dickinson was diagnosed with cancer. He received the all-clear last month.

Tickets are available now from the venues.

Jul 29: Harlow Square

Jul 30: Bristol Bierkeller

Jul 31: Cardiff University

Aug 02: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse

Aug 04: Chester Live Rooms

Aug 05: Lincoln Engine Shed

Aug 07: Manchester Club Academy

Aug 08: Newcastle Riverside

Aug 09: Edinburgh Studio 24

Aug 10: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Aug 12: York Duchess

Aug 13: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Aug 14: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge

Aug 15: Grimsby Yardbirds

Aug 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Aug 18: Colchester Arts Centre

Aug 20: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Aug 21: Plymouth Hub

Aug 22: Southampton 1865

Aug 23: Poole My Kyps

Aug 24: Norwich Waterfront

Aug 26: London O2 Academy Islington