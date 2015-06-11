Maiden's Harris to tour with British Lion

Iron Maiden mainman Steve Harris has revealed a UK tour with his solo band British Lion.
They’ll hit the road at the end of July for a run of 22 dates, with The Raven Age supporting for most shows.
British Lion launched their self-titled album in 2012, featuring vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie plus drummer Simon Dawson. They last toured in the summer of 2014.
At the time Harris said: “”We all really love the vibe and intimacy of getting up close and personal with the crowd.”
Maiden put plans to launch their 16th studio album on hold earlier this year when frontman Bruce Dickinson was diagnosed with cancer. He received the all-clear last month.
Tickets are available now from the venues.
British Lion UK dates
Jul 29: Harlow Square
Jul 30: Bristol Bierkeller
Jul 31: Cardiff University
Aug 02: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse
Aug 04: Chester Live Rooms
Aug 05: Lincoln Engine Shed
Aug 07: Manchester Club Academy
Aug 08: Newcastle Riverside
Aug 09: Edinburgh Studio 24
Aug 10: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Aug 12: York Duchess
Aug 13: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Aug 14: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge
Aug 15: Grimsby Yardbirds
Aug 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Aug 18: Colchester Arts Centre
Aug 20: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Aug 21: Plymouth Hub
Aug 22: Southampton 1865
Aug 23: Poole My Kyps
Aug 24: Norwich Waterfront
Aug 26: London O2 Academy Islington