Maiden’s Dickinson in cancer battle

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is battling cancer, the band have confirmed.

He’s just completed a seven-week course of treatment after a tumour was discovered on his tongue.

The 56-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, and he’ll be concentrating on his health until the middle of the year.

Maiden say in a statement: “Just before Christmas, Bruce visited his doctor for a routine check-up. This led to tests and biopsies, which revealed a small cancerous tumour at the back of his tongue. A course of chemotherapy and radiology was completed yesterday.

“As the tumour was caught in the early stages, the prognosis is extremely good. Bruce’s medical team expect him to make a complete recovery, with the all-clear expected by late May. It will take a further few months for Bruce to get back to full fitness.”

The band have asked for fans’ “patience, understanding and respect” and say more information will be provided in May.

They add: “Bruce is doing very well considering the circumstances and the whole team are very positive.”