Magnum detail new album Lost On The Road To Eternity

Magnum have revealed details of what will be their 20th studio album.
It’s titled Lost On The Road To Eternity – and it will be released on January 19 via Steamhammer/SPV and is the follow-up to 2016’s Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies.
The record sees vocalist Bob Catley, guitarist Tony Clarkin and bassist Al Barrow joined by new drummer Lee Morris and keyboardist Rick Benton – the latter joining the veteran UK outfit following the departure of Mark Stanway, who quit in December 2016 after 36 years with the band.
A statement on the new album reads: “Lost On The Road To Eternity contains 11 new songs, among them Without Love and a duet by Catley and Tobias Sammet on the title track – a kind of artistic thank you by the Edguy/Avantasia frontman in appreciation of Catley’s guest stint on a number of Sammet’s releases.”
The cover artwork was once again designed by Rodney Matthews and the album will include a bonus disc containing four live tracks.
Magnum have also announced a UK and European tour in support of the new album, which will follow their appearance at Minehead’s Giants Of Rock on January 26.
Find a full list of dates below, along with the Lost On The Road To Eternity cover art and tracklist.
Magnum Lost On The Road To Eternity tracklist
CD1
- Peaches And Cream
- Show Me Your Hands
- Storm baby
- Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret
- Lost On The Road To Eternity
- Without Love
- Tell Me What You’ve Got To Say
- Ya Wanna Be Someone
- Forbidden Masquerade
- Glory To Ashes
- King Of The World
CD2
- Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies (Live)
- Crazy Old Mothers (Live)
- Your Dreams Won’t Die (Live)
- Twelve Men Wise And Just (Live)
Magnum 2018 European tour dates
Jan 26: Minehead Giants Of Rock, UK
Feb 20: Bristol Trinity, UK
Feb 21: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Feb 23: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK
Feb 24: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Feb 25: Hull Welly, UK
Feb 26: Aberdeen Garage, UK
Feb 27: Glasgow Garage, UK
Mar 01: Belfast Limelight, UK
Mar 02: Birmingham Town Hall, UK
Mar 04: Preston Guildhall, UK
Mar 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 07: Leamington Assembly, UK
Mar 08: Cambridge Junction, UK
Mar 09: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Mar 11: Southampton Engine Room, UK
Mar 12: Brighton Old Market, UK
Mar 14: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands
Mar 16: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Mar 17: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Mar 18: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Mar 19: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 21: Munich Ampere, Germany
Mar 23: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany
Mar 24: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Mar 25: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 27: Bonn Harmonie, Germany
Mar 28: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Mar 29: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany
Mar 31: Wuppertal Live Club, Germany
Apr 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands
Apr 03: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Apr 04: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Apr 05: Bremen Aladin, Germany
Apr 07: Neuruppin Kulturhaus, Germany
Apr 08: Bydgoszcz Klub Kuzinia, Poland
Apr 10: Praguw Nova Chemelnice, Czech Republic
Apr 11: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Apr 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Apr 13: Milan Legend, Italy
Apr 15: Barcelona Bikini, Spain
Apr 16: Madrid But, Spain