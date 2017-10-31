Magnum detail new album Lost On The Road To Eternity

Magnum have revealed details of what will be their 20th studio album.

It’s titled Lost On The Road To Eternity – and it will be released on January 19 via Steamhammer/SPV and is the follow-up to 2016’s Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies.

The record sees vocalist Bob Catley, guitarist Tony Clarkin and bassist Al Barrow joined by new drummer Lee Morris and keyboardist Rick Benton – the latter joining the veteran UK outfit following the departure of Mark Stanway, who quit in December 2016 after 36 years with the band.

A statement on the new album reads: “Lost On The Road To Eternity contains 11 new songs, among them Without Love and a duet by Catley and Tobias Sammet on the title track – a kind of artistic thank you by the Edguy/Avantasia frontman in appreciation of Catley’s guest stint on a number of Sammet’s releases.”

The cover artwork was once again designed by Rodney Matthews and the album will include a bonus disc containing four live tracks.

Magnum have also announced a UK and European tour in support of the new album, which will follow their appearance at Minehead’s Giants Of Rock on January 26.

Find a full list of dates below, along with the Lost On The Road To Eternity cover art and tracklist.

Magnum Lost On The Road To Eternity tracklist

CD1

Peaches And Cream Show Me Your Hands Storm baby Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret Lost On The Road To Eternity Without Love Tell Me What You’ve Got To Say Ya Wanna Be Someone Forbidden Masquerade Glory To Ashes King Of The World

CD2

Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies (Live) Crazy Old Mothers (Live) Your Dreams Won’t Die (Live) Twelve Men Wise And Just (Live)

Jan 26: Minehead Giants Of Rock, UK

Feb 20: Bristol Trinity, UK

Feb 21: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Feb 23: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

Feb 24: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Feb 25: Hull Welly, UK

Feb 26: Aberdeen Garage, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 01: Belfast Limelight, UK

Mar 02: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Mar 04: Preston Guildhall, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 07: Leamington Assembly, UK

Mar 08: Cambridge Junction, UK

Mar 09: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 11: Southampton Engine Room, UK

Mar 12: Brighton Old Market, UK

Mar 14: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands

Mar 16: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Mar 17: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 18: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Mar 19: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 21: Munich Ampere, Germany

Mar 23: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany

Mar 24: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 25: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 27: Bonn Harmonie, Germany

Mar 28: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Mar 29: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Mar 31: Wuppertal Live Club, Germany

Apr 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Apr 03: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Apr 04: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Apr 05: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Apr 07: Neuruppin Kulturhaus, Germany

Apr 08: Bydgoszcz Klub Kuzinia, Poland

Apr 10: Praguw Nova Chemelnice, Czech Republic

Apr 11: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Apr 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 13: Milan Legend, Italy

Apr 15: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Apr 16: Madrid But, Spain

