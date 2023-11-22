Magenta replace Lifesigns for Fusion 2024

Welsh proggers Magenta have replaced Lifesigns at next year's Fusion Festival, after the latter were addd to next year's Cruise To The Edge bill at short notice.

Next year's festival, the fifth Fusion Festuval so far, will take place at Stourport Civic Centre from March 1 - 3, and will also see performances from Rosalie Cunningham, Ghost of The Machine, Lesoir, Pearl Handled Revolver, Landmarq, Hayley Griffiths Band, Nine Skies, Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad and UK conceptual rockers Henge and more...

"It is with deep regret that Lifesigns, due to their late inclusion on Cruise To The Edge and the current situation with their drummer, will not be playing at next year's Fusion 5 festival in Stourport," Fusion organiser Steve Gould told Prog. "They were due to headline on March 3, with support from Rosalie Cunningham. The slot has now been taken by Welsh proggers Magenta in one of their rare live performances. Look forward to working with Lifesigns at some point in the future, meanwhile the lineup for Fusion 6 in 2025 is now in place and will be revealed next March."

Lifesigns themselves added, "We would like to thank Steve, Lou and all those involved in the festival for their understanding and patience. We are thrilled that our slot at the festival has been taken by the wonderful Magenta and we hope you all have a fabulous time."

French proggers Lazuli are already in the mix for Fusion 6, along with UK bandKyros, Italy's Karmamoi, Spriggan Mist, Book Of Revelations and Buzz Elliott all scheduled to appear.

Ticket and accommodation details here.