Magenta’s Booth launches solo track Disappeared

Magenta vocalist Christina Booth has launched a video for her solo track Disappeared, which she describes as a “very, very personal” piece.

It’s taken from her solo album The Light, to be released under the name Christina. It features guest appearances by Andy Tillison, John Mitchell, Theo Travis, Andy Edwards and Dan Nelson, along with Magenta bandmates Robert Reed and Chris Fry.

Booth tells Prog: “This song is about watching someone literally disappear before your eyes. It’s about how cruel diseases like Parkinson’s and dementia are. Layer by layer the person you know is slowly stripped away until nothing of them remains.

“Don’t take someone’s smile or the sound of their voice for granted – because one day they will become just a memory.”

The Light is available for pre-order now. Booth is featured in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now, while Magenta play this year’s HRH Prog festival in North Wales on the weekend of March 19-21.

