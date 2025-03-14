Envy Of None share dark video for new single The Story

Canadian/American art rock quartet Envy Of None will release their new album Stygian Wavz in March

Envy Of None
(Image credit: Richard Sibbald)

Singer Maiah Wynne features in a dark new video from Canadian/American art rockers Envy Of None, who also feature Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, for their new single The Story.

The quartet will release their second album, Stygian Wavs, through Kscope on March 28. It's the follow-up to the band's 2022 self-titled debut.

"I wrote about wanting to be better, to grow, and the sense of desperation that comes with that desire," expalis Wynne. "To me, the song is about the struggle of not being able to break bad cycles. I had been stuck for a very long time and was trying to be better. I think it’s a theme a lot of people can connect with in some way. Whether it's habits, addiction, self-sabotage, or just unhealthy patterns, we all are trapped by something we are trying to break away from. If I had the power to write my own story, I’d want to be the hero, but so often I am my own villain.”

Wynne is joined on the album by fellow bandmates Lifeson, former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and engineer Alfio Annibalini.

Stygian Wavz will be released on a selection of formats including coloured vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset, which includes CD and Blu-ray (with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround & Hi-Res Stereo Mixes and 4 promo videos), plus Gatefold Green & Black Marble LP with individual band member prints and a 12-page booklet featuring track-by-track notes from the band and exclusive photography.

Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

