Great new proggy sounds from Magic Pie, Sleep Token, Michael Woodman and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to this week's Tracks Of The Week. Seven brand-new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

US prog rockers Glass Hammer triumphed last week with their ten-minute plus Terminal Lucidity narrowly beating Nad Sylvan's return to solo work with That's Not Me, and with Bjørn Riis in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

MICHAEL WOODMAN - LYCHGATE

Thumpermonkey guitarist and vocalist Michael Woodman is back with new solo music. He's just shared a new video for Lychgate, which is taken from his upcoming debut full-length solo album Hiss Of Today, which will be released through Kavus Torabi's Believer's Roast label on April 24. As you can see from the delightful accompanying video the themes of folk horror continue to abound in Woodman's work.

"Back in 2023, Teddy Powell approached me about the possibility of working on a music video," he explains. "We had a fair bit of back-and-forth correspondence about Peter Greenaway's The Baby of Mâcon and Stuart Gordon's Robot Jox - but it wasn't until he sent me a short film he had made - essentially 10 minutes of nightmarish elliptical hauntology - that I decided we needed to work together on the Lychgate video."

Lychgate - Michael Woodman (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

MAGIC PIE - EVERYDAY HERO

Norwegian prog rockers Magic Pie will release their sixth studio album, Maestro, through Karimsa Records on May 16, from which comes their rollicking new single Everyday Hero. The new album features seven new songs penned by guitarist Kim Steinberg and vocalist Eirikur Hauksson.

“Everyday Hero is an honest little rock tune, and quite a jolly one too," enthuses Hauksson. "A straightforward tribute to all the nine-to-five-fivers around the world, where Kim and Erling once again invite you to a high-class guitar and synth duel. Have a listen…"

Magic Pie - Everyday Hero (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA - THROUGH THE ARCHES

Swedish instrumental proggers Gösta Berlings Saga have been pretty quiet since they released Konkret Music through InsideOut back in 2020. well now they're back, signed to Pelagic Records, for whom they will release their seventh studio album Forever Now, from which comes new single Through The Arches with its eye-catching video. It's also the quintet's 25th anniversary. That's all definitely something to celebrate!

"Through The Arches is GBS in 2025 - pure and amplified," the band say. "One of the first tracks completed for the new album, it packs all the classic GBS ingredients, but turned up a few notches. Melodic, cosmic, chaotic, euphoric—all in one track. The accompanying video, crafted by Martin Gustafsson, is a visual journey into the everlasting and beyond, perfectly capturing the song’s essence."

GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA - Through The Arches - YouTube Watch On

SLEEP TOKEN - EMERGENCE

Sleep Token's inclusion might feel slightly odd to anyone who's never heard the band's music and is only going on the masses of press the band receive, but anyone who has actually listened will know there's plenty of prog, djent and even jazz in their expansive sound. They even cite Leprous, Agent Fresco, Explosions In The Sky and prog metal heavyweights Meshuggah as influences.

The band, who have only ever given one interview, and are taken genuinely exploratory music to headline stages around the world, will release their fourth album, Even In Arcadia, for new label RCA on June 13, from which comes brand new single Emergence.

Sleep Token - Emergence - YouTube Watch On

BENTHOS - LET ME PLUNGE

Italian quintet Benthos will release their second album, From Nothing, for prog specialists InsideOut Music on April 11. As typifies many young genre-bending rock acts these days, the band mix prog, djent, metal and other musical elements. The atmospherically melodic Let Me Plunge is the third single to be released from the album, and this far, the best sonic opportunity to introduce Benthos to a wider prog audience.

“This track might surprise you–a taste of the album's diversity, where we go beyond the heavy intensity you’ve come to expect from us," the band explain. "With Let Me Plunge, we want to show you yet another side of our musical landscape; an emotional texture that permeates From Nothing throughout, with vintage tones and bittersweet melodies. The song expresses the inner turmoil that burns inside us when chasing our deepest ambitions, the will to listen to our voice and surrender ourselves to them.”

BENTHOS - Let Me Plunge (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

WORRIEDABOUTSATAN - LA MOUCHE

The hugely prolific worriedaboutsatan return with The Future Can Wait, their 18th album in just 19 years! The new album is released through mainman Gavin Miller's own This Is It Forever label on March 14 and sees him conjuring Tangerine Dream-esque proggy electronica while mulling over themes of growing older and sitting silently and watching the world descend into hell.

"La Mouche is a personal favourite of the more recent stuff I’ve done - I wanted to take different sections of stuff and see if I could meld it all together and not have it sound really jarring, so loaded up the masters of doing things like that: Tangerine Dream. I sat back and listened to Ricochet and thought ‘right, it’s never going to sound as good as that, but I could at least give it a shot’ haha," explains Miller. "La Mouche means ’the fly’ in French, and as I was struggling for a title for it, I watched Quentin Dupieux’s film Mandibles, which is about a huge fly that two stoner dudes befriend. As you do!"

worriedaboutsatan - La Mouche (Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

SOM - THE LIGHT

Atmospheric US post-rock quintet SOM release their third album, Let The Light In, through Pelagic Records today. Comprised of former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, the quartet add some metallic grit to their sound, tempered by the melodic vocals of Will Benoit. The Light features a video from award-winning queer Muslim writer/director Samia Zaidi, the second of two innovative linked videos directed for this album; returning to the themes and narratives explored in her video for the band’s previous single Let The Light In.

"This album, especially these two songs, thematically presented us with a unique visual opportunity to not only explore the act of summoning a sort of primal optimism during dark times, but to explore both the social and individual experiences of interiority within both optimism and darkness," the band say.