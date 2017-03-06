Magenta announce new album We Are Legend

Magenta have announced the title of their new album.
It’ll be called We Are Legend and it’s scheduled to be released in April.
It’s the band’s first studio album since 2013’s The 27 Club, with keyboardist and founding member Rob Reed checking in to say that fans could be in for a bit of a surprise when they hear the new material.
He tells Prog: “It was time to try something different, musically and lyrically. I’ve always kept to a relatively small musical pallet with the earlier albums, but I felt that we had reached a crossroads and wanted to try something new.
“Magenta have gone through a lot since the last album, especially lead vocalist Christina Booth, so I think we feel we have something to prove with this album. So be prepared.”
We Are Legend will feature three songs – two 11-minute tracks and a 26-minute epic, with further details to be released in due course.
Over the weekend, singer Booth was honoured with the Best Female Vocalist accolade at the CRS Awards.
Magenta, who last year issued a live DVD titled Chaos From The Stage, will embark on a run of UK dates later this month. Find the list of shows below.
Magenta UK tour 2017
Mar 31: Cardiff Globe
Apr 01: Wath Montgomery Hall
Apr 02: Bilston Robin
Apr 08: London Boston Music Rooms
Apr 09: Southampton Talking Heads
May 13: St Helens Citadel