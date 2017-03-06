Voyager Release First Video From New Album

Australian prog rockers Voyager have released the first promo video for Ascension ahead of the release of their sixth album Ghost Mile. The promo, directed by Adrian Goleby, can be seen below.

“Ascension sets the mood for Voyager’s the new album – clean and polished yet raw and organic, progressive yet catchy, modern yet quintessentially Voyager,” says singer Daniel Estrin . “The song is upliftingly melancholic and plays with major and minor keys to give a sense of unease and the constant struggle of trying to achieving the trivial, yet seemingly impossible.”

Ghost Mile will be released on 13 May. The album has been the subject of a pledge campaign where fans can pre-order the new album and receive exclusive news and merchandise from the band. “We’re stoked to have a platform where people can not only contribute to the recording and production of the album, but can get their hands on some exclusive Voyager goodies,” they say. “We’re also looking forward showcasing all the little videos and progress updates we have planned for this album production cycle with our Access Pass holders.”

In the meantime Voyager have announced that The Algorithm will, be their special guests on their forthcoming Australian tour. They will play:

Adelaide Fowler’s Live - May 11

Melbourne Evelyn Hotel - 12

Brisbane The Zoo - 13

Perth Amplifier Bar - 19

Canberra The Basement - 20

Sydney Oxford Art Factory - 21

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10 March.