Jill Furmanovsky celebrates iconic images at Photography Show

The work of celebrated rock photographer Jill Furmanovsky will be showcased at this year’s Photography Show in the UK.

The four-day event runs from March 18-21 at Birmingham’s NEC, where Furmanovsky will “share the story of how her career started and developed, the stories behind her iconic images, backstage anecdotes and insight into the kit she uses to capture her seminal shots.”

She’s photographed a wide and varied range of artists throughout her career, including Leonard Cohen, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Cream, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and Blondie. Furmanovsky has also directed music videos for Oasis and The Pretenders – and founded Rockarchive.com in 1998, which features work by the world’s best music photographers.

Furmanovsky will take to the The Photography Show’s Superstage at 1pm on Sunday, March 19.

Furmanovsky has picked up many awards for her music photography during her career, including the Jane Bown Observer Portrait Award in 1992 and Woman of the Year for Music and Related Industries in 1988.

Speaking to the Financial Times late last year, Furmanovsky revealed one ambition which she’s yet to achieve. She said: “To initiate a rock’n’roll museum in London. It’s a bee in my bonnet that we don’t have one in the UK.”

Tickets for The Photography Show are available from the event’s official website.

