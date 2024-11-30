Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band's traditional Christmas dates will be their last

Not only does Steeleye Span singer Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band celebrate their 40th anniversary of their annual Christmas dates together this year, but they have also announced that this year will be their farewell tour together.

Prior and the band have just announced their traditional seasonal run together for December, and you can watch a tour trailer video below.

What began as a one-off session in a village hall in Cumbria in 1984 has endured for over 40-years with regular tours and eleven albums. The current tour will be the last time fans get to see them mix ancient and modern instruments and rich vocal harmony with a refreshing cavalier attitude and plenty of humour, putting their inimitable stamp on a range of familiar and not-so-familiar festive fare.

"This guarantees to be a Christmas Party to remember – a celebration of a unique partnership," they say.

You can see a full list of live dates and ticket details below.

Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band with Carols and Capers The Farewell Tour Dec 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Dec 2: Wimborne Tovili Theatre

Dec 3: Abergavenny Borough Theatre

Dec 4: Bristol St George's

Dec 6: Paignton Palace Theatre

Dec 8: Stroud The Sub Rooms

Dec 9: Burt St. Edmunds The Apex

Dec 11: Swansea Taliesin Arts Centre

Dec 12: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Dec 13: Oxford St John the Evangelist (SJE Arts)

Dec 15: Milton Keynes The Stables

Dec 17: Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 18: Basingstoke The Haymarket

Dec 19: London Cadogan Hall

Dec 20: Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre

Dec 22: New Brightin Foral Pavilion (Blue Lounge)

Dec 23: Bradford Cathedral

Get tickets.