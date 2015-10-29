Maddy Prior goes metal

Steeleye Span singer Maddy Prior has written and recorded a track with drone metal band Earth.

It’s the result of a genre-swapping challenge with her daughter Rose Kemp, who’s stepped away from her usual heavy material to create a song with folk revivalist Jon Boden of Bellowhead.

The experiment is the subject of a two-part BBC On The Road radio documentary. The corporation say: “Maddy and Rose discuss their lives in music, family and the songwriter’s process. As well as the resulting songs, the programmes will also feature interviews with collaborators and contributions from those attached to their musical legacies, including John Kirkpatrick (Steeleye Span), Hamish Glencross (Vallenfyre, My Dying Bride) and Mike Vennart (Vennart, Oceansize).”

The first episode is broadcast on Radio 4 at 11.30am on November 3 (Tuesday). Steeleye Span are currently touring Europe and return to the UK next month.