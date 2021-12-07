Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band release Carols & Capers tour video trailer

Steeleye Span singer Maddy Prior has released a video trailer for the Carols And Capers tour she is currently on the road with along with the Carnival Band, which you can watch below.

The Carnival Band, described as "5 Musical Explorers, 5 voices, 25 instruments, 5 dozen styles of music and 5 hundred fresh ideas for music making, combining music from across the centuries with sounds from around the world in an irreverently joyous mix!" originally worked with Prior when. they were 'thrown together' for a 1982 BBC Radio 2 Christmas broadcast.

What began as a one-off session in a village hall in Cumbria has endured for over thirty-five years and has become something of a tradition in its own right with regular tours and eleven albums released.

“I love working with the chaps,” Prior muses, “it’s just so different and they’re so off the wall. Coming from a folk background I can relate to a lot of their dances and early music, but anything less like serious academic concerts when we tour you can’t imagine. When we go out at Christmas, it’s all streamers, balloons and lunacy.”

Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band Carols & Capers tour dates:

Dec 8: Exeter Corn Exchange (Tickets)

Dec 10: Ashford Revelation (Tickets)

Dec 14: London Cadogan Hall (Tickets)

Dec 15: Milton Keynes The Stables (Tickets)

Dec 16: Tewkesbury Roses Theatre (Tickets)

Dec 19: Carmarthen Lyric Theatre (Tickets)

Dec 20: Frome Cheese & Grain (Tickets)

Dec 21: Oxford SJE Arts Centre (Tickets)

Dec 22: Birmingham Town Hall (Tickets)