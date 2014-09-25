Machine Head send album update

Machine Head have released a fifth video from the studio, where they’re working on eighth album Bloodstone & Diamonds.

The 12-track follow-up to 2011’s Unto The Locust is set for launch on November 10, and mainman Robb Flynn has described the production process as “a heck of a ride.” The band last week postponed a run of US dates in order to concentrate on finishing the record – but their December UK tour remains intact.

Flynn recently spoke to Metal Hammer about the songwriting process, the band’s split with bassist Adam Duce and more.

Machine Head UK tour

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy