Machine Head hung in video shoot

Machine Head are seen hanging upside down in a picture taken during the shooting of their video for Now We Die.

The band reacted to the track being leaked last week by launching an “official leak.” Mainman Robb Flynn explained: “We are furious. Imagine what a total shock it was. Regardless, there is no sense fighting it – the Internet is the speed of light nowadays, and you know, what? That’s a good thing.”

Now he’s released a set of photos from the promo shoot ahead of its launch next month.

The making of seventh album Bloodstone & Diamonds had already become difficult. Last month Flynn cancelled a string of tour dates in order to finish it, saying: “We feel this record is a milestone – we have something truly special here. But getting there has been a challenge.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Unto The Locust will be released on November 10 via Nuclear Blast. Machine Head tour the UK in December:

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy

