Mabel Greer’s Toyshop ready new album The Secret

Mabel Greer’s Toyshop have announced that their new album The Secret will be released on December 8.
The band – which formed in 1966 and morphed into Yes two years later – is comprised of core members Clive Bayley and Robert Hagger, who are joined on the record by keyboardist Max Hunt and bassist Hugo Barré.
The title track also features a solo from late former Yes guitarist Peter Banks, who passed away in 2013, with Bayley writing the song around guitar parts originally recorded by Banks.
The track is a tribute to Banks and Chris Squire who both joined the band in September 1967.
Bayley explains: “I was inspired to do this because Peter’s passing in 2013 was the catalyst for meeting Bob Hagger again and coming up with the crazy idea of re-forming Mabel Greer.
“The result is that we have produced two new albums since then, and released re-mastered BBC tapes from 1967 on the EP Images.”
The Secret is now available for pre-order via the group’s Bandcamp page, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.
Mabel Greer’s Toyshop The Secret tracklist
- Big Brother, Little Brother
- Love’s Fire
- Turning To The Light
- Angel Sent
- More & More
- Swan
- Image of Existence
- You
- The Secret (ft. Peter Banks)