Mabel Greer’s Toyshop ready new album The Secret

Mabel Greer’s Toyshop have announced that their new album The Secret will be released on December 8.

The band – which formed in 1966 and morphed into Yes two years later – is comprised of core members Clive Bayley and Robert Hagger, who are joined on the record by keyboardist Max Hunt and bassist Hugo Barré.

The title track also features a solo from late former Yes guitarist Peter Banks, who passed away in 2013, with Bayley writing the song around guitar parts originally recorded by Banks.

The track is a tribute to Banks and Chris Squire who both joined the band in September 1967.

Bayley explains: “I was inspired to do this because Peter’s passing in 2013 was the catalyst for meeting Bob Hagger again and coming up with the crazy idea of re-forming Mabel Greer.

“The result is that we have produced two new albums since then, and released re-mastered BBC tapes from 1967 on the EP Images.”

The Secret is now available for pre-order via the group’s Bandcamp page, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Mabel Greer’s Toyshop The Secret tracklist

Big Brother, Little Brother Love’s Fire Turning To The Light Angel Sent More & More Swan Image of Existence You The Secret (ft. Peter Banks)

