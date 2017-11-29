Blueneck Offer Fans Free Download

Post rockers Blueneck are offering a reconstructed version of their latest album, The Outpost, as a free download.

“On the anniversary of the release of The Outpost, Blueneck release its sibling, a remix album, a collaboration with Forty Mile Ground,” mainman Duncan Attwood told Prog. “Entitled The Outpost: Reconstructed this is a 90’s techno/electro/8 bit and synth pop interpretation of the original album released November 2016. Blueneck have been closely involved in the production of the album with Forty Mile Ground so the album reflects some of the bands other influences that don’t necessarily always show through on regular albums. The artwork is a manipulation of Lasse Hoile’s original work by the band themselves. Lasse is currently working on the artwork to Blueneck’s follow up record which will be released in 2018.”

Fans can find The Outpost: Reconstructed at the band’s bandcamp page. Attwood has recently reconvened the original line-up of Blueneck and they will be touring next year.